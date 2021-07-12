Monday, 12 July 2021

Star-crossed lovers given summer break

THE Progress Theatre is returning to Reading’s abbey ruins with a summer Shakespeare production of Romeo and Juliet.

Starting on Wednesday (July 14), there will be 10 open-air performances, each beginning at 7.30pm.

There is no performance on Sunday, July 18, but the organisers are hoping to be able to offer more seats from Monday, July 19 following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Esther Arzola of Progress Theatre said: “We’re excited to announce our return to in-person theatre.

“We sadly had to cancel last year’s production of Richard III, so we’re ecstatic to be back as part of the 900th anniversary celebrations for the abbey.

“With comedy and music, this production will also appeal to those who rarely visit the theatre or read Shakespeare.”

To book tickets, visit www.readingopenair.com

