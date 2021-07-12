Children’s classic in one act at theatre

A NEW one-act adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s children’s classic The Wind in the Willows is being staged at the Corn Exchange in Wallingford next week.

Written and directed by Marilyn Johnstone, the play is the latest production by the Sinodun Players and runs from Wednesday to Saturday, July 14 to 17.

Evening performances start at 7.45pm and there is also a 3pm matinée on the Saturday. The show has a running time of one hour.

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £5 for under-14s.

For more information and to book, visit www.cornexchange.org.uk

Tickets are also on sale for the Sinodun Players’ autumn production at the Corn Exchange. Agatha Christie’s A Daughter’s a Daughter is playing from September 22 to 25.