Theatre company barges in with two new productions

A THEATRE company that tours the country in a vintage narrowboat is bringing two new plays to Henley and South Oxfordshire this month.

Now in its 49th year of touring, Mikron is staging Atalanta Forever: the Fight for Women’s Football at the Eyot Centre in Wargrave Road, Henley, on Thursday, July 22 at 7.30pm.

It will also be performed at Goring Lock on Saturday, July 31 at 7.30pm before continuing to tour Oxfordshire.

Written by Amanda Whittington with music and lyrics by Kieran Buckeridge, the play tells the story of the pioneering days of women’s football.

The year is 1920 and following the First World War, women’s football is big news in Britain.

Across the country, all-girl teams are drawing huge crowds in fundraising games to help wounded soldiers.

Huddersfield amateurs Ethel and Annie are among the women’s players looking to take a shot at the big time.

Teammates at Atalanta FC, they’re soon tackling new skills, mastering the offside rule and kicking back at the doubters.

But they soon find their toughest opponent of all is the Football Association.

The play is based on the true story of one of three women’s football teams in Huddersfield a century ago.

Atalanta Ladies Football Club was formed in 1920 “to provide games for the women of Huddersfield, to foster a sporting spirit and a love of honour among its members”.

During the First World War, several women’s teams had sprung up around the country, usually based in factories or munitions works, and proved a great success in raising money for hospitals and war widows.

Crowds of 25,000 were seen at matches, but in the wider football world the popularity of women’s football was causing concern.

The FA saw it as taking support away from the men’s game and on December 5, 1921, they banned women’s teams from using

FA-affiliated grounds.

Recalling her own childhood experience of the game, Whittington says: “I was an 11-year-old footballer in the Eighties, the only girl who played in the boys’ village tournament and I vividly remember being ‘advised’ to stop because it wasn’t appropriate.

“I still feel the injustice and the sense of shame for wanting to do something I wasn’t meant to.

“It brings joy to my heart to see football is now the biggest team sport for girls in Britain.

“I wanted to write about the battle the women’s game has fought to survive and prosper — and perhaps to tell the 11-year-old me she was right.”

Atalanta Forever is touring alongside Poppy Hollman’s new play, A Dog’s Tale, which is being staged at Goring Lock on Friday, July 30 at 7.30pm.

The play celebrates canines past and present and explores the enduring love between people and their dogs.

It tells the story of Linda and her wayward rescue dog Gary, who are pursued by security through the halls and history of the Crufts dog show after being accused of a terrible crime.

Hollman says: “I spent two fascinating days at Crufts last year, eavesdropping on competitors and trying to work out which dog would win in each competition, with zero success.

“My impression was that while dog participation was on a fairly exclusive basis, a huge variety of humankind was in evidence, on two legs and four wheels.

“Testament perhaps to the huge importance of dogs to many different people in their roles as pets, medical assistance dogs, working dogs and more.

“I’ve written 20 characters to be played by only four actors but I know they’ll enjoy the challenge of bringing it to life.”

Because of social distancing restrictions, Mikron is asking its supporters to make a donation when booking tickets via its website, www.mikron.org.uk