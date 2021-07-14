Comedy, romance and tragedy beset young lovers

Romeo and Juliet | Reading Abbey Ruins | Tuesday, July 13

IS Romeo and Juliet mostly romance or mostly tragedy? Tony Wernham’s Progress Theatre production begins as comedy.

John Goodman’s Friar Laurence kicks off proceedings with a welcome and a warning to the audience not to join in any of the brawling and mayhem we are about to witness.

This mock prologue is one of several newly devised linking passages, giving a modern air and an energetic flow to the classic five-act text. In the magnificent abbey ruins, a wide main stage allows for fast-moving entrances and exits, while a smaller side stage provides the set for the more tableau-like scenes in Juliet’s chamber and the crypt.

Hester Casey’s costumes impressively evoke Renaissance Verona, providing a rich splash of colour against the austere backdrop of ancient ruined walls.

Live music, together with superbly choreographed dance and stage fighting (Paul Hancock and David Parsonson) add to the medieval magic.

Back to the brawling, which forms such a feature of this play.

Ben Ashton is superb as the exuberant Mercutio, taunting and goading the fierce Tybalt (Alexander Hobbs), while Benvolio (Cameron Moreton) tries to calm things down.

Caroline White is magisterial as the Prince of Verona, seeking to quell the influence of “enemies to peace”.

Enter Romeo (Adam Wells), a deep and emotionally charged young man trying to negotiate the adult world of relationships.

Paul Gallantry, convincing as Capulet, a protective father, deals cagily with a marriage proposal to his daughter from Paris (George Bridges).

The Capulets’ ball is one of several set pieces that are executed flawlessly. It’s a masked ball — but not masks as we have come to know them recently, a joke exploited by the cast.

Gallantry adds authenticity and humour to the scene by appearing to mingle with the audience.

It’s at this ball that Romeo and Juliet (Lilla Bish-Groucott) meet and instantly fall in love.

Bish-Groucott is totally engaging in the role and she and Wells make a very appealing young couple, easily able to win the hearts of the audience.

It’s here that comedy turns into a love story as they make their hasty plans to marry — facilitated, perhaps naively, by Friar Lawrence and Juliet’s ebullient nurse (perfectly captured by Beckie Moir).

The mood of the play turns once more, when the Capulet and Montague lads take to the streets again. Bad things happen and Romeo is banished.

An impassioned Juliet faces divided loyalties after her cousin is killed by her husband. Events gather pace. An increasingly irascible Capulet wants Juliet to marry Paris. Friar Laurence and Juliet must scheme their way out of this impending catastrophe and a high-risk plan takes shape.

It doesn’t end well. Mistakes and mishaps get in the way and the final scenes show families riven by loss.

Capulet, Lady Capulet (Bruna Box), Montague (Mikhail Franklin) and Lady Montague (Melanie Sherwood) are titanic in grief.

Comedy has turned to romance, but romance has ended in tragedy. That the families can reconcile brings some comfort amongst the sorrow.

There is so much that is great about this production: great direction, great staging, great performances by the entire cast.

Shakespeare’s language comes to life. Romeo and Juliet is a triumphant return to the stage for Progress. See it if you can.

Until July 24.

Susan Creed