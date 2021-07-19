Willows pals back at park

A SERIES of outdoor theatre shows are being staged at South Hill Park in Bracknell during the school holidays.

Returning after sold-out performances last year, The Wind in the Willows is playing on the weekend of July 31 and August 1.

With plenty of audience participation, the show is suited for ages four and up.

Next up on August 14 and 14 are two Shakespearean comedies — The Comedy of Errors and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The first is playing at noon and 2.30pm and the second at 5pm on both days.

For more information and to book, visit www.southillpark.org.uk