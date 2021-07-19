Musketeers are getting summer party started

THREE musketeers are riding to the aid of the Kenton Theatre next weekend.

Rhys Morgan and Robert West are well known to audiences at the New Street venue, having toured there with a number of their family-friendly magic shows over the years.

Now, following a covid-enforced year on the sidelines, they are striking out in a new direction with a fun-packed retelling of Alexandre Dumas’s classic tale.

Their open-air version of The Three Musketeers is playing at Mill Meadows on Saturday, July 24 — the first day of the school holidays.

With two performances, at 2pm and 6pm, the production is the first in the Kenton Theatre’s “summer roadshow” series of outdoor performances at different venues around the town.

It will be followed by three evening performances of The Wind in the Willows at Peel Fold in Mill Lane from July 29 to 31.

Then on Sunday, August 8, at 2pm and 6pm, the LAS theatre company will bring its adaptation of the award-winning children’s book The Lion Inside to Mill Meadows.

And on Saturday, August 24, at 6pm, the Illyria theatre company will stage its production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera HMS Pinafore at Henley Rugby Club’s Dry Leas ground.

Dry Leas had originally been the venue for The Three Musketeers, but the rugby club now has a match taking place that day, hence the switch to Mill Meadows.

In a move away from their usual double act, Morgan and West will be joined for the occasion by their friend and regular collaborator, actor-director Peter Clifford.

Robert said: “The show is a bit of a departure for us, for two reasons. Firstly, there’s a third person in it, which we haven’t done before, ever. So it’s the first time we’ve been sharing a stage with someone else.

“Secondly, last year we did a science show, which was what we were touring when covid hit. But before that all our work was in magic shows.

“And now this musketeers show is basically just a sort of fun, silly play — a very silly but family-friendly kind of play.

“But it’s also not a magic show, so we are slowly departing from just doing magic shows, which has been our bread and butter for the past 10 years, and we’re starting to branch out into other avenues of family entertainment.”

With the covid pandemic having proved a major challenge to the entertainment industry, The Three Musketeers is also the first show Morgan and West have written that is intended to be performed outdoors.

Robert said: “The idea behind writing an outdoor show was, one, to challenge ourselves a little bit because we’d not done one before and, two, to hopefully make it as likely as possible to happen.”

Because of the setting, the duo decided to dispense with all and any magical elements this time around.

Rhys said: “There is one tiny bit at the end, which is more of a special effect than anything else.

“Because one of the things that you need to be able to do magic is control of the lights and the audience position and stuff like that, which you just can’t do with outdoor theatre.

“And rather than making the show incredibly inflexible in terms of where we play, we wanted something that would be able to work in lots of situations.”

First published in 1844, The Three Musketeers is a classic swashbuckling adventure that has been adapted numerous times for the stage, film, television and even video and board games.

According to Rhys, what audiences can expect from the Morgan and West version is the original story but told in a fun-filled and over the top manner.

He said: “It’s essentially a coming of age story for D’Artagnan set against the backdrop of political and court intrigue.

“Our version is something of a cross between Monty Python and Muppet Treasure Island, only without so many songs and most definitely for all ages.”

The duo are also pleased to be doing their bit to support the Kenton Theatre.

Rhys said: “Britain is almost uniquely situated with the amount of small regional theatres that we have and the opportunities they provide for companies like ours.

“Obviously it’s our living so we’re keen to get back to it, but also we’re keen to see that ecosystem of theatres survive.

“There are so many sizes and shapes of venue all over the country and they are a huge part of British culture.”

Tickets cost £12 in advance with concessions £6 — or £15 and £7 on the day.

For more information and to book, call the Kenton box office on (01491) 525050.