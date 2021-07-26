Outdoor theatre

A PERFORMANCE of The Wind in the Willows will raise money for Wargrave Heritage Trust.

The Pantaloons, a touring theatre company, are giving their rendition of the Kenneth Grahame story at Gibstroude Farm in Crazies Hill on Thursday, August 19.

The venue, which is near Hennerton Golf Club, will be open from 6pm and the show starts an hour later. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own picnic, drinks and something to sit on.

Net proceeds will be donated to the heritage trust, which helps maintain and improve public buildings in the village.

Trust chairman Neill Pitcher said: “Although we haven’t been able to organise fundraising events during the pandemic, we have continued to give financial support to projects at the Woodclyffe Hostel, St Mary’s Church and Rebecca’s Well.”

Tickets are £15 for adults and £8 those aged under 15 from 01189 402656 or visit www.thepantaloons.co.uk