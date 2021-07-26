Pupils celebrate end of term with two-night musical run at theatre

ABOUT 25 pupils from Rupert House School performed a musical adaptation of Alice in Wonderland.

Alice the Musical was held at the Kenton Theatre in Henley across two nights last month with a performance at 7pm on each day.

These were streamed live to most parents, apart from those with children in year 6, who were allowed to attend in person as long as they were socially distanced.

It was the first live performance at the New Street venue since lockdown restrictions eased.

Pupils in year 6 played the lead roles and were supported by children in years 3 to 5 for the accompanying parts for the annual end of year production.

Headmaster Nick Armitage said: “The experience of working in an actual theatre is of incredible value to our pupils, who are able to see first-hand the intricate workings of life in this industry.

“I am incredibly grateful to the Kenton, its staff and the staff at Rupert House, especially Mrs Jennie Breen and Miss Jane Lau. After weeks of rehearsals, the children gave a confident and accomplished performance.”

Isabella Lumlock, Maddy Gibson, Charlotte Dent and Bella Bryant took it in turns to play the title role, while Carys Willey, Sophia Byatt Blumenthal and Eva Hughes played Lewis Carroll.

Emily Trounce was the Mad Hatter, Sienna Kneafsey played the Cheshire Cat and Holly White the White Rabbit.