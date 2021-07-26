Children’s show aims to start a conversation

A THEATRE show for families with young children that aims to help start a conversation about life after lockdown is coming to Mill Meadows next month.

The Lion Inside is based on the bestselling children’s book of the same name by Rachel Bright and illustrator Jim Field.

First published in 2016, it tells the story of a shy little mouse who is fed up of being ignored by the other animals on the African savannah.

Mouse lives in a house under a rock, at the top of which dwells a lion with the loudest roar for miles.

Deciding he wants to be more like his scary neighbour, Mouse tries and tries to find his own roar — but in the end decides the only thing to do is overcome his fear and ask Lion for help.

The show, which is being staged by Barra Collins and Liz Bate of the LAStheatre company, is part of the Kenton Theatre’s “summer roadshow” series of outdoor performances at different venues around the town.

It is playing at Mill Meadows at 2pm and 6pm on Sunday, August 8.

With a running time of 30 minutes, the show uses puppets operated by Barra and Liz to represent Mouse and Lion, while the stage will take the form of a specially converted caravan.

Barra said: “We have a travelling theatre whereby the side of the caravan opens out and then a stage comes out the back and then the performers are on the front of the stage or they can be up on the roof.”

Having originally been designed to tour festivals around the UK, Barra and Liz last year used the caravan to perform for schools and community groups.

Barra said: “We’d built this outdoor touring stage that was going to go around the festival circuit, but that show was then postponed by a year, so we suddenly had this tourable outdoor theatre.

“Venues were shut and festivals weren’t going ahead, so we thought, well, what’s the best way for us to serve our community?

“We thought we could make a show and we could take it to schools and communities during the week. The schools already had pre-made bubbles of 30 or 60 students, so you’re able to go in and reach quite a lot of young people.

“Between the two lockdowns over a five-week period I think we saw about 2,500 young people by being able to go into schools and communities and then at the weekend going to theatres — all socially distanced.”

With Arts Council funding in place for the tour of schools, The Lion Inside was chosen specifically with the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic in mind.

Barra said: “The way we came across The Lion Inside is that we worked with a steering group of educators and teachers and we knew that students had been home and it was about venturing back outside and venturing back into life again — and back into school.

“So we talked to them about the types of conversations they wanted to have with students and whether there were any books that they had found useful — and one teacher mentioned The Lion Inside.

“I hadn’t read The Lion Inside, but I had previously read some of Rachel Bright’s other books. So we read it and we thought, oh, this is really perfect.”

As Barra tells it, questions of confidence and self-esteem are at the heart of The Lion Inside’s story.

He said: “Mouse tries to get the lion to teach him how to roar — and he learns that the lion is actually terrified of mice. So it’s a nice message of belonging and bravery and also kind of self-belief and nonconformity in a way.

“The mouse starts off thinking he has to be exactly like the lion, but he actually realises that he’s brave in himself and that he doesn’t need to roar at all. He’s quite happy within himself and his own bravery and he doesn’t need to judge himself against the lion after all.”

One element of the show that isn’t in the book is the annual savannah hat parade that Mouse wants to take part in — and which audience members are invited to get involved with.

Barra said: “It was a fun thing that we thought up. We kind of built upon the script because if you read the book it takes about five to seven minutes to read through and the show is half an hour. So we created songs and we’ve added to the story a little bit.

“And one of the bits that we’ve added is that Mouse always wanted to do the hat parade. All of the animals make hats as part of the parade and Mouse has always dreamed of being the hat president and leading the parade up and down the savannah.

“So at the end of the show when he’s full of bravery he’s able to go out and lead the parade — and we’d love to lead the young people on the parade around the theatre site wearing their own creations.”

Full details of the hat parade, including templates for making different hats, will be emailed to ticket-holders ahead of the show.

Advance tickets cost £9 for adults with concessions £5 until tomorrow (Saturday), after which they will be priced £12 and £6, with tickets on the day costing £15 and £7.

For more information and to book, call (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk