Singer and actor’s back with celebration of life

IT started life as a low-budget film that became a surprise worldwide hit before being adapted into a showstopping musical that was produced all over the world.

Now the story of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert has been chosen to

re-open the New Theatre Oxford later this month.

Having had to close its doors in March last year, the George Street venue will have been “dark” for an unprecedented 525 days when the show opens on Monday, August 23.

But someone who is determined to bring back light and laughter is Jason Donovan, who was one of the stars of the original West End production which opened in 2009.

Having reprised the role of Tick for two UK tours, this time around he is taking on the role of the producer of what he regards as the perfect post-lockdown show.

“It’s escapism and it’s a story about overcoming adversity,” says Jason, who shot to stardom in the Eighties playing Scott Robinson in Neighbours.

“Plus as a musical it’s sort of a celebration of life. Musicals are the perfect antidote to what we’ve been through because we need escapism.

“And even though Priscilla can be harsh and tough at times in the subjects it deals with — it’s not Disney, put it that way — it taps into that thing of ‘I will survive’. You’ve got songs like Colour My World and MacArthur Park and it’s just such a happy, upbeat show about everyone getting on and living together. That’s very relevant at this time.”

Other musical highlights include dancefloor classics It’s Raining Men, I Love the Nightlife and Finally, but Jason’s favourite moment comes fairly early on in the proceedings.

He says: “I’ve always liked Don’t Leave Me This Way because it’s a sort of black comedy moment where Bernadette is saying goodbye to her lover. It makes you smile because you get a sense of what’s in store.”

Both the musical and the 1994 film tell the story of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for Alice Springs to put on the show of a lifetime.

Their journey has been embraced by audiences worldwide as a heartwarming story of self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance.

For this production, which is touring the UK until November, the lead roles of Bernadette, Adam and Tick are played by Miles Western, Nick Hayes and Edwin Ray.

Jason says the trio bring energy, passion and honesty to the production, adding: “Honesty is important in Priscilla because for the pay-off to work it needs to be real and it needs really good actors. If you just play it for the music, the songs and the dance routines, that’s all fine and well but you need to have a great story — as all good musical should have.

“Otherwise it’s a jukebox musical with just a bunch of songs strung together and no other purpose.

“The show does have a purpose — it started its life as a film, not a musical, and as a quirky story about misfits, adversity, humanity and people being different.”

With both the film and musical having helped drag to become a mainstream art form, from where Jason is sitting the show is as pertinent as ever to today’s concerns.

“We’re a much more inclusive society,” he says. “Social media has probably played a part in that and I think the youth are far more accepting of diversity. They’re more in tune with the way people live and different sexualities. We’re seeing a broader acceptance.”

Now 52, this is Jason’s first time in the producer’s chair, but he retains fond memories of his involvement in the West End and touring productions of Priscilla.

He says: “Even though I’ve done West End shows, they don’t come along that often and getting the chance to be the first person to play a role in a new production is even rarer. Mostly it’s reinventions of old shows or re-castings of new ones, so getting to do Priscilla in the first UK production was so cool.

“I had people coming to see it who really wanted to see the show, not just because they wanted to support me but because it’s such a cool and edgy musical. It’s a bit abrupt at times and it makes you sit back and think.

“The production at the Palace Theatre in the West End was so over budget it was ridiculous, but bloody hell it looked good.”

Not that Jason was entirely immune to the odd wardrobe malfunction.

“One day I forgot to put my flesh-coloured underwear on under the stockings,” he laughs. “So when I stripped off the outer layers it was an interesting moment.

“Taking it around the country was such fun. I’m not going to lie, though — it’s an exhausting show to do. It requires a lot of energy and touring is tough because you’re away from home.

“I was looked after very well, thank you very much, but when it was possible to get home you’d be there on a Sunday with just a day to recalibrate, then you’re off again.

“But at least now I’m pretty good at telling you which Marks & Spencer is in which town and where the local Wagamama is.”

• Priscilla is playing at the New Theatre Oxford from August 23 to 28. For more information and to book, visit www.priscillauktour.com