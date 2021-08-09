Mill to honour playwright who came to the rescue

A PLAYWRIGHT who helped save the Mill at Sonning from closure during last year’s coronavirus lockdowns is to have the theatre’s auditorium named after him.

Ray Cooney’s comedy Two Into One opened last night (Thursday) at the riverside venue in Sonning Eye and is playing until October 9.

Artistic and managing director Sally Hughes said: “The run includes a special gala performance on Saturday, September 11.

“This is the day the Mill will name its auditorium after Ray Cooney. He has been such a support over the years and especially throughout the pandemic. It will be quite a star-studded event.”

Tickets for the gala performance cost £200 each and are available from the Mill’s box office.

First performed in 1984, Two Into One features the adventures of hapless cabinet minister Richard Wiley, who is trying to arrange an intimate afternoon liaison with a young lady in a London hotel.

His mistake is to enlist the help of his secretary George Pigden, a charming bumbler who gets everything mixed up.

Before the day is out, George’s intervention has resulted in Richard’s wife and the young lady’s husband turning up at the hotel.

In Cooney’s signature style, matters don’t take long to descend into farce.

To book tickets, call the box office on 0118 969 8000 or visit www.millatsonning.com