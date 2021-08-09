Poirot star to revisit his greatest roles

THE veteran actor David Suchet is returning to the stage at the Watermill Theatre in Bagnor this autumn.

Poirot and More, A Retrospective is billed as a fond look back at Suchet’s career, sharing some of his most beloved performances in a new and intimate light.

The actor will be joined on stage by interviewer Geoffrey Wansell, with whom he co-wrote his 2013 memoir Poirot and Me.

Audiences are invited to enjoy a conversation with the public face of Agatha Christie’s Belgian detective, whom Suchet portrayed on film and television for more than a quarter of a century.

A celebrated stage actor, he is also known for his roles in dramas by Edward Albee, Arthur Miller, Oscar Wilde and Shakespeare.

Suchet said: “Regional theatre has always been very close to my heart, as it’s where my career started and was nurtured. To visit so many places that have meant so much to me during my 52-year career is wonderful.

“This show is my way of connecting and saying hello to people across the country after this terrible period and welcoming them back to the theatre. I am looking forward to sharing my memories, stories and favourite moments.”

• Poirot and More is playing from October 5 to 7. For more information, visit www.watermill.org.uk