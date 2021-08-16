MP’s best laid plans go farcically awry

Two Into One | The Mill at Sonning | Thursday, August 5

JUST imagine this. In a London hotel conveniently close to Westminster, a member of the Tory government plans an afternoon tryst with a secretary from No 10 while his wife is attending a performance of The Mousetrap and the secretary’s husband is away on a skiing holiday.

MP Richard Willey imagines he’s being really subtle when he persuades his hapless private aide George Pigden to book another room in the hotel under a false name for a few hours of quality dalliance.

Meanwhile, something of the same sort seems to be on the mind of Willey’s wife Pamela who has a soft spot for Pigden or perhaps for any man other than her husband.

Does it seem implausible that a minister would behave so recklessly so close to the mother of parliaments?

Updated references to Boris, Carrie and Matt Hancock in the Mill at Sonning’s spirited revival of Ray Cooney’s Eighties classic Two Into One remind us that real-life government shenanigans have their own farcical overtones, whatever the era. Trouble starts straight away and never relents.

For reasons both plausible and ridiculous, Pigden finds himself mistaken for a doctor called Noel Christmas, the wife never makes it to The Mousetrap, and the husband of the glamorous secretary from No 10 returns early after a ski accident.

Throw into the mix an uppity waiter who demands increasingly large bribes to keep schtum, a puritanical Labour MP on the prowl for misbehaviour, and an easily outraged hotel manager who proclaims “There’s far too much sex in this hotel and I’m not having any of it,” and you have the material for an evening of almost surreal absurdity.

Disaster and even suicide are hinted at, but the biggest danger in this good-hearted piece is that a husband and wife may actually find themselves in bed with each other.

The evening hinges on the frantic interplay between Mark Curry as the lascivious MP, Steven Pinder as his increasingly desperate assistant and Carol Royle as the frustrated wife. Harry Gostelow keeps an admirably straight face as the manager while Daisy Steere discovers that being a would-be mistress requires hiding under a tea trolley.

Under the direction of Ron Aldridge, the rest of the cast provide solid support in a plot of crossed wires, slamming doors and false identities.

On the way out we heard a member of the audience say to another, “I haven’t laughed so much in ages.”

After months of closure, it’s good to see a fresh production from the Mill at Sonning, which continues to offer an excellent meal as a prelude to a highly amusing evening.

Until October 9.

Philip Gooden