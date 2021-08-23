Monday, 23 August 2021

Opera’s back at Great Barn

LIVE opera will return to the Great Barn at Manor Farm, Fingest, next month following a year’s absence.

Touring company Diva Opera have been staging productions at the barn for 15 years and used it for rehearsals earlier this year when their usual London venue was unavailable.

They will perform Bizet’s Carmen at 6pm on Saturday, September 11, and Mozart’s Don Giovanni a week later.

Organiser Sylvia Crowther said only returns were available for Carmen, with Don Giovanni still on sale.

For more information and to book, visit www.fingestgreatbarnopera.co.uk

