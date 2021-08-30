Cricket club plays host to summer Shakespeare

THE team behind the Kenton’s Christmas panto are bringing an outdoor production of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy Twelfth Night to Henley Cricket Club next weekend.

The show, which starts at 3pm on Sunday, September 5, is being staged by Bear in the Air Productions, who are putting on Cinderella in December.

Twelfth Night director Heather Simpkin is an honorary vice- president of the cricket club, which is based at the Brakspear Ground in Matson Drive.

She and her husband Charlie Stobert now live in Frinton-on-Sea in Essex, having previously lived in Fair Mile for many years.

Heather said: “During all my time in Henley I was fundraising for the cricket club and they made me a vice president, which was rather nice of them.

“And then we came up with this idea as a theatre company to support the club and help them fundraise by taking some Shakespeare to them.

“We’re giving a percentage of the ticket sales to the club and everything that the club sells — all the concessions — they take all the profits on it.”

The show will in fact be the eighth in a nine-date Bear in the Air summer tour of south-east cricket grounds.

The tour was the brainchild of Heather’s son, Samuel Ranger, a professional actor and theatre producer who has been a keen cricket player since the age of four and still regularly turns out for Henley’s third team.

He said: “During covid last year we were trying to think of some ideas in terms of what we could do outdoors because we were starting to think that theatres were unlikely to re-open, so maybe we could try to get a tour together and do it outside.

“And then the idea came to us that my mum had worked so hard to raise money for the cricket club that potentially we could combine our two loves — cricket and supporting the club and putting on a show, which is what Bear in the Air wants to do.

“The response has been brilliant because everyone wants to support their local cricket club.”

Previous stops on the tour, which started in July, have included Burnham, Thame, High Wycombe and Aston Rowant.

Bear in the Air visit Wokingham Cricket Club this Sunday at 2.30pm.

Samuel, 27, who lives in West Hampstead, said: “There’s a Home Counties Premier Cricket League which Henley’s first team are in and win quite regularly.

“Except for North London Cricket Club, all the clubs we’re visiting are in that league, so they’re all playing each other kind of weekly and know each other very well.

“North London is my local club when I do play in London, so they’ve come on board too.

“We’re hoping the tour will turn into our yearly summer show and we’ll get more and more great clubs on board. If any were interested in us coming and helping them to raise money, then we’d be super-keen.

“Maybe next year we’ll try and have 15 clubs and grow gradually and set up a really kind of strong summer tour.”

Samuel made his acting debut at the Kenton Theatre as a four-year-old in the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society’s 1998 production of the musical Me and My Girl.

He later trained at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, where he took a degree in performance acting.

Despite this pedigree, he is not appearing in Twelfth Night, instead taking on the role of producer.

Samuel said: “I wanted to make sure the clubs were happy and that everything went well for the first few years. Potentially in a few years I might jump in, but not this time.”

With a cast of six, Bear in the Air’s production of Twelfth Night transports us to the fantastical kingdom of Illyria, where a lovesick Duke Orsino is pining for the Countess Olivia. Following a terrible shipwreck, the enterprising Viola disguises herself as a boy and, calling herself Cesario, becomes embroiled in a classic love triangle spiced with mistaken identity.

Viola loves Orsino, who loves Olivia, who loves Viola, who she thinks is Cesario — who Orsino thinks he might also love and is now terribly confused as a result.

Twelfth Night is also renowned for one of Shakespeare’s funniest

sub-plots — the crafty conspiracy to being down the pompous and supercilious Malvolio, who also happens to be in love with Olivia.

Samuel said: “There are six people in the cast and they’re all playing a few characters. There’s some live music too — one of the performers sings and plays guitar to link it all together.

“It’s going to run for about an hour-and-a-half and there will be a 20-minute interval halfway through for everyone to grab a drink and another sausage from the barbecue.

“The play is cut down, so it’s not the full version. We’ve edited it and just kept the humour — you still get the whole story but it’s all very quick and upbeat and fun all the way through.

“We wanted to pick something funny. To make everyone laugh was important. Twelfth Night is one of Shakespeare’s lesser done plays that we think deserves some light and will still make everyone laugh and have a lovely time.”

Samuel confirmed that there is no allocated seating for the show.

He said: “Bring your own rug or fold-up chair or whatever is most comfortable for you — and a picnic if you’d like but there will be a barbecue and drinks at the club. Just bring a comfy blanket and enjoy it, really.”

Tickets cost £13 for adults, £10 for concessions and £6.50 for children aged six to 14.

A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £35 and children aged five and under go free.

For more information and to book tickets in advance, visit www.bearintheairproductions.com