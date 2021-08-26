Pink-painted travelogue’s as royally entertaining as ever

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert — The Musical | New Theatre Oxford | Tuesday, August 24

“Three drag queens in a bus,” says one of the queens in this new production of Priscilla. “Sounds like a movie.”

And a very successful movie it was back in the early Nineties, and then a big hit when transformed into a musical some 10 years afterwards.

An enduring hit too, as demonstrated by the raucous, ribald revival now playing at Oxford’s New Theatre.

The story is simple, back-of-the-envelope stuff but powerful for all that.

Drag queen Mitzi is called by his wife from Alice Springs, needing a casino act for the town in Australia’s remote centre.

The added lure is that Mitzi — real name Tick — can get to see the eight-year-old son he has never known.

He persuades two friends to join him in the cross-country trek, Felicia (or Adam) and the transgender Bernadette, who has recently lost her husband.

All three are used to the city, which offers a kind of safety, while the Outback is a dangerous place.

The most threatening aspect may not be desert heat or wild animals but the homophobia of some of those in the remote communities they cruise through in their pink-painted bus, proudly titled Priscilla.

Not everyone can be seduced by a sassy version of Donna Summer’s Hot Stuff or won over by Gloria Gaynor’s anthemic I Will Survive.

In fact, non-survival seems a distinct possibility at a couple of points.

This give Priscilla a little edge, and the implicit message of the musical, of the need for tolerance and acceptance, is one that bears repeating.

In other words, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is more than a camp-fest or a gilded clothes line from which to hang a series of familiar Seventies disco hits. Though it does have those hits in abundance.

This is a loving and lavish revival (I lost count of the costume changes). The exuberant choreography and committed performances from the ensemble cast give strong support to the leading players, under the direction of Ian Talbot.

Miles Western offers us an elegant Bernadette, while Edwin Ray is a conflicted Mitzi and Nick Hayes a waspish Felicia.

Daniel Fletcher makes an affecting Bob, the outback handyman who not only steps in to salvage the bus but possibly Bernadette as well.

Between the queens, there are rows, tiffs and tantrums. But when the three glam up and belt out the disco numbers, they are as one — and so too is the audience, clapping and cheering them along.

After 525 closed days in the desert of the pandemic, the New Theatre in Oxford has reopened with a bang.

Until Saturday.

Philip Gooden