Late Victorian comedy classic set us back ashore on a high

HMS Pinafore | Henley Rugby Club | Saturday, August 28

YEARNING for the crash of waves and a blast of salt spray, I visited Henley Rugby club on a sunny Saturday evening for an open-air performance of HMS Pinafore from the Illyria theatre company.

There was something of a party atmosphere amongst the operetta-goers, clinking their glasses and ready to be entertained.

Gilbert and Sullivan’s late Victorian musical romcom didn’t disappoint.

Jill Wilson’s striking set design — the prow of the Pinafore — provided an elevated platform for an all-singing, all-dancing entrance from the cast.

Act one outlines the problem: Captain Corcoran (Samuel Wright) wishes his daughter Josephine (Lottie Johnson) to marry well and has his sights set on Sir Joseph Porter, the First Lord of the Admiralty, for her husband-to-be.

But sweet-faced, sweet-voiced Josephine is in love with handsome sailor Ralph Rackstraw (Matthew James Willis).

Josephine must consider whether duty to her father is more important than following her heart. There are plenty of appealing moments, not least the entry of Sir Joseph (comically portrayed by Kluane Saunders), with his entourage of sisters, cousins and aunts tripping and skipping behind him.

His signature number When I Was a Lad satirically exposes how you can rise to the top in a profession without the necessary expertise.

High quality singing in act one drew the applause of the audience. For me, the standout vocal performance came from Samuel Wright as Captain Corcoran.

In act two, Josephine’s dilemma comes to a crisis.

She and Ralph plan to elope but they are betrayed by sneaky sailor Dick Deadeye (Beth Lyons) and things look desperate.

Sir Joseph’s assertions about social class in A British Seaman is Any Man’s Equal enable things to pick up. When Buttercup (Rachel Lea-Gay) reveals that, years ago as a baby farmer, she mixed up a well-born baby (Ralph) with a baby from more humble origins (Captain Corcoran), the scene is set for role reversals, new understandings and three betrothals.

Alongside jaunty music and dance and plenty of comedy, this HMS Pinafore had plenty of visual appeal.

All credit to Pat Farmer for her costumes, giving us mermaids resplendent in turquoise tails and hair, demure Victorian ladies and jolly tars aboard ship. The celebratory finale, with flags and streamers, offered more eye candy.

Outdoor productions always face the challenge of competing ambient noise. I can’t say I caught every word, but I certainly got the sheer jollity emanating from this lively performance from a committed cast of an all-time comedy classic.

With Richard Healey’s musical arrangements and direction from Oliver Gray, Illyria’s HMS Pinafore provided a hearty dose of late summer fun.

Susan Creed