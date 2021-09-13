Shakespeare’s spirit sparked to life on the green

The Spirit of Shakespeare | Mill Green, Wargrave | Saturday, September 4

ADAPTING nimbly to the covid era, Wargrave Theatre Workshop presented two plays inspired by A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the relative safety of the outdoors with two matinees on Saturday and again on Sunday.

The WTW backstage crew skillfully created an outdoor stage that integrated almost imperceptably with the natural surroundings of Mill Green.

An expectant audience was first treated to Where is Peaseblossom? scripted by David Campton but lavishly embellished by director Ann Roberts to add extra Shakespearean material.

The whimsical theme is a joyous mixture of fairy fantasy and very modern angst about how humans treat the environment and other life forms.

The ageing fairies from A Midsummer Night’s Dream plus a relatively young Tinkerbell from Peter Pan team up to thwart the plans of a self-serving ecologist, played with convincing superiority by John Turner.

Claiming to provide a safe haven in a shrinking environment for what he considers lesser life forms, he must first find and capture them.

Celia Reinbolt as his downtrodden folklorist side-kick finally rebels and steals his thunder by actually seeing and photographing the denizens of the other world.

The comedy duo of Jo Cole’s sarcastic Cobweb and Grace Tye’s arthritic Moth are complemented by the scatty Mustard Seed of Paula Watt, and the fairies finally leave with the triumphant traditional song Where the Bee Sucks, led by the mellifluous Linda Daman as Peaseblossom.

After picnicking on their own chairs in the interval the appreciative audience were treated in the second half to The Rude Mechanicals, Ann Roberts’s interpretation of the tragicomedy of Pyramus and Thisbe, the play within a play that is famously performed by some of the characters in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The modern tradesmen would-be actors gave great scope for visual gags such as the industrial face mask and the kitchen-utensil ass’s head of the farmer, Nicky, playing Bottom as Pyramus and Celia Reinbolt as Wall, opening her legs to mime the chink for the lovers to whisper. Jo Cole as Moon teetered convincingly on her stepladder while clutching a lamp and a teddy bear standing in for a dog.

Meanwhile, Paula Watt as the self-effacing carer came into her own as the extrovert Lion.

One had to feel sorry for the director, Peter Quince, played with schoolmarmly exasperation by Grace Tye. Perhaps the greatest felicity was the only male in the cast, John Turner, as the winsome Thisbe, complete with beard.

There were subtle references to other Skakespeare plays in the script and the music was carefully chosen — the mention of a mule in one song and the finale emphasising that they definitely “did it their way” — to the delight of the audience.

The spirit of Shakespeare, unlike Hamlet’s dad’s ghost, is alive and well in Wargrave.

Martin Lorenz