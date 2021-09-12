Musical brings screen glamour of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers to the stage

THE Mill at Sonning is delighted to announce our next spectacular Christmas musical, Top Hat, a masterpiece of musical theatre that is playing from Saturday, October 16 until January 8, 2022.

Top Hat brings the glamour of Hollywood’s golden age and the magic of the world famous dance partnership of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers to the stage.

This 2011 musical based on the 1935 RKO film of the same name tells the story of Broadway sensation Jerry Travers who dances his way across Europe to win the heart of society girl Dale Tremont.

With an uplifting and entertaining script, this show celebrates Thirties song, style and romance.

Underpinning every scene are Irving Berlin’s magnificent songs, including Puttin’ on the Ritz, Cheek to Cheek, Isn’t This a Lovely Day and, of course, Top Hat, White Tie and Tails.

As usual, our talented creative team will put together stunning settings, sparkling costumes, heavenly choreography and a tip-top cast all wrapped up with — as Irving Berlin says — “music and love and romance”. So don’t miss out. Book now and “let’s face the music and dance!”

Evening shows are playing from Tuesday to Saturday, with Saturday matinées every week and Sunday matinées from October 24.

There will also be Sunday evening performances on December 12, 19 and 26.

All tickets include a delicious two-course meal in the restaurant before the show.

For more information and to book, visit www.millatsonning.com