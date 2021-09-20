Players back with A Christmas Carol

THE Chiltern Players have announced their first show since the start of the covid pandemic — a production of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol.

The show will be staged at Peppard Memorial Hall from Thursday to Saturday, December 2 to 4, at 8pm.

Geoff Stokes, from the Players, said: “After a prolonged absence from the stage, we are delighted to be returning to the hall to bring alive the magic of A Christmas Carol. This adapted version has been crafted to appeal to all ages and hopefully will bring a smile and a sense of joie de vivre to even the most curmudgeonly audience members.”

Tickets cost £9 for adults and £5 for children and will be available from the beginning of October.

Call the box office on 0118 9722 632 or call in to Occasions in Wood Lane, Sonning Common. For more information, visit www.chilternplayers.co.uk