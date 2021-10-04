Plant’s still bent on world domination

A MUSICAL that was due to play at the Kenton Theatre just before the start of the first coronavirus lockdown is being staged next week instead.

Reading Operatic Society is bringing its production of Little Shop of Horrors to the New Street venue after a gap of just over 18 months, having previously staged Annie and Godspell there.

Written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, the show is one of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows in musical theatre history.

A meek flower shop assistant, Seymour Krelborn, stumbles across a new breed of plant that he names Audrey II after a colleague he has a crush on.

A foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore, the plant promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it — with blood.

Over time, however, he uncovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and plans for global domination.

The show is playing from Wednesday to Saturday. Evening performances start at 7.45pm and there is a 3pm Saturday matinée.

Ticket prices vary by performance. For more information, visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk