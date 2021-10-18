More organ recitals

ORGAN recitals at Henley town hall are to be revived.

The Henley and District Theatre Organ Trust has announced its 2021-22 season, which starts on Sunday, October 24.

Kevin Grunill will open the monthly series of performances with renditions of pieces from films and shows as well as dance music on the Allen digital theatre organ.

He has built a reputation as one of the UK’s busiest organists and is comfortable with the traditional pipe organ and piano as well as modern electronic instruments.

Kevin became the resident organist at the North Pier in Blackpool in 1997. He was often at the console of the famous Wurlitzer organ in the Tower Ballroom until he left in 2005.

Doors open at 2.30pm from a 3pm start. Entry is £8. For more information, call Susan Rusman on 0118 972 4988 or visit www.henley

organtrust.org.uk