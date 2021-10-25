Living on the Wilde side is joy

THE opening scene of Dorian raises the question of whether Oscar Wilde was an artist, a saint, or a sinner.

Wilde infamously did time in Reading Gaol and this witty script by Phoebe Eclair-Powell and Owen Horsley is an adaptation of his novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, and seamlessly weaves together events from his life.

The script gives us Actors 1, 2 and 3, each covering multiple roles in the two stories, the fictional Dorian and the very real episodes with Oscar’s lover Bosie.

Andro Cowperthwaite, with his stunning good looks and poise, shines as Dorian and Bosie. Nat Kennedy masters both earnest and funny as upright Basil Hallward, faithful Robbie Ross and Sibyl’s brother James. Ché Francis is truly outstanding, as lascivious Henry Wotton, bubbly Sybil Vane and flouncy Oscar. Francis nails the finer points of characterisation, conveying by facial expression alone the anguish beneath Oscar’s bravado when under pressure. The portrayal of the ageing, decrepit Henry is both monstrous and poignant.

In a play with loads of laughs, serious points are made about honesty and artificiality, loyalty and broken promises. Vain,

self-interested Bosie rejects the fearful Oscar. Poor privileged Dorian seeks freedom from ageing, but his inability to change becomes a form of imprisonment.

The closing scene reviews how, after Oscar’s death, law changes have increasingly recognised gay rights.

The adult themes and narratives are conveyed with outrageous campness and great comedy. It is a joy.

Until November 7.