Theatre kicks out group for race slur

A GROUP of four people were asked to leave a show at the Kenton Theatre in Henley after one of them spoke a racist slur.

The incident happened as members of the audience interacted with a comedian during his set last Friday evening.

Pierre Novellie, a South African, who was performing as part of The Comedy Network show at the New Street theatre, asked the quartet where they were from.

One of them, a woman, replied, “Well, three of us are Aussies and one of us is a P***”, indicating a man who was part of the group.

During the interval, theatre staff asked the group to leave, saying use of the term had “caused offence with the team, other audience members and the comedians”.

Theatre manager Simon Spearing said the group became defensive and denied they had done anything wrong.

He told the Henley Standard: “We don’t tolerate this kind of behaviour and we insisted that they were not permitted to continue watching the performance.

“Our stance is that we do not allow that behaviour. Everybody heard it and it’s not something we tolerate.

“What people decide to call themselves in private is fine but not in the theatre with staff, audience members and artists.” Julie Huntington, who chairs the theatre’s trustees, said: “We have absolutely no tolerance of discrimination. It was quite upsetting for all involved, for the artists and audience, but we felt it was handled sensibly”.

This comes after former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq was found to be a victim of “racial harassment and bullying” during his time at the county club.

He won a six-figure payout from a employment tribunal.

A club investigation found that a racist slur about Rafiq’s Pakistani heritage was used while he was at the club but concluded it was “good-natured banter”.

Rafiq said it had left him close to taking his life.