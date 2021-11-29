Ballet nice start to Christmas season

CHRISTMAS is coming to the Kenton Theatre — and with it a string of festive-themed shows.

This Sunday (November 28) at 1pm and 3pm there are still some tickets available for Let’s All Dance’s production of Tchaikovsky’s ballet The Nutcracker.

Journey through the magical night with Clara and her Nutcracker Prince, meet the Mouse King and join the Sugar Plum Fairy in the beautiful Land of Sweets.

A time-honoured family favourite, the show is suitable for all ages.

Next Friday (December 3) at 7.30pm there is a chance to celebrate Christmas in the company of The Rat Pack and Marilyn Monroe.

Voted the UK’s number one tribute show for three years running, it stars David Alacey (Lovejoy) as Frank Sinatra alongside Paul Drakeley (Inside Out) as Dean Martin. They are joined by former EastEnders star Des Coleman as Sammy Davis Jr.

Together they amaze audiences with their recreation of a magical Christmas at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas featuring hits such as My Way, Mr Bojangles, Amore, Fly Me to the Moon and New York, New York plus seasonal classics such as Winter Wonderland, Let It Snow and White Christmas.

The trio will also be joined on stage by a Marilyn Monroe tribute artist, who will be performing a selection of songs associated with the Hollywood legend.

The following night, again at 7.30pm, the IDMC Gospel Choir will be celebrating a joyful Christmas on stage at the New Street venue.

IDMC is a choir of 12 members from various backgrounds who share a common love of gospel music which is rooted in their faith. The choir’s music is both infectious and inspirational, with a global message of love, hope, joy and peace.

Led for 30 years by choir director John Fisher, who was recently awarded the British Empire Medal, Croydon-based IDMC have released nine albums to date and played venues across the UK and beyond.

Next Saturday they will be performing a selection of favourite Christmas songs and carols.

Then on Sunday, December 5, at 2pm and 6pm, Ballet Theatre UK return to the Kenton with their production of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale ballet, The Snow Queen.

This follows the story of Gerda and her quest to find her friend Kay, whom the Snow Queen has placed under an evil spell.

Gerda’s fantastic adventure takes her on a journey across the frozen north, where she encounters a band of gypsies, enchanted reindeer and a mysterious and reclusive Lapland woman.

Gerda is told by the mysterious woman to continue travelling north, where she will find Kay and the Snow Queen’s Palace of Ice.

Only Gerda’s love for Kay can release him from the spell and break the curse of eternal winter.

Meanwhile, although it doesn’t have a festive theme, Blackeyed Theatre is bringing its production of The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde to the Kenton on Tuesday and Wednesday (November 30 and December 1).

Based on the classic novella by Robert Louis Stevenson, the story has been adapted for the stage by Nick Lane and is recommended for ages 11 and up.

