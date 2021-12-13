Review: Robin Hood, Oxford Playhouse

Robin Hood | Oxford Playhouse | Saturday, December 4

IF it’s not bonkers it’s not panto — so Robin Hood at the Oxford Playhouse ticks that box straight away.

But it goes further, to its credit, because it’s not just bonkers, it’s extremely bonkers ... oh yes it is!

This is all-singing, all-dancing, bawdy theatre with some excellent musical moments and just occasionally a splash of the unusual.

We have Maid Marian and Robin, of course, but also a nincompoop Friar Tuck and a Sheriff of Nottingham who steals the show at every appearance — and it doesn’t seem unbalanced despite that.

Gareth David-Lloyd plays the evil sheriff as the baddest of the baddies — and with his sidekick Dev Joshi as Betty the Crow makes the most of their jokes and mischievous intent.

Perhaps we’re not always aware of what that intent is as scenes tend to jump without obvious links, but the overall nonsense is enough to cover that — when in doubt throw some sweets and it was raining chocolate a lot of the time.

The two main breaks with the norm are Friar Tuck and Robin. We see no dame at all in the first act and when Tuck converts to one in the second it’s deliberately to impersonate a woman in order to seduce the sheriff — which countermands Arthur Askey’s famous maxim that you should always see the dame’s trousers. It was no loss from this reviewer’s point of view — I never thought dames were funny in the first place and I suspect I might not be alone in thinking he/she could have been lost altogether without many complaints.

The second departure from the norm is Robin, who is anything but a hero for a lot of the show.

Steffan Lloyd-Evans gives us a lazy, disengaged former warrior now wracked with uncertainty and a deep loss of confidence.

It’s not until his merry men give him a good talking to that he returns to be the dynamic force of legend, but it’s an entertaining idea that even heroes are vulnerable.

Elsewhere the traditions are honoured — the “he’s behind yous,” the cooking scene with pizza this time and the singalong.

Incidentally, the show uses the theme tune and leitmotif from the Fifties and Sixties TV series of Robin Hood, which is both surprising and fun — but there can’t be many of us left to remember it.

As always, then, a good laugh and a fair few adventurous ideas from the Playhouse.

Until January 9.

Mike Rowbottom