Dog tale had little ones mesmerised

Kipper’s Snowy Day | Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, Maidenhead | Saturday, December 4

AS we tentatively settle into the season of good will, a little treat can be found at Maidenhead’s Norden Farm with the return of Slot Machine Theatre and their beautifully crafted production of Kipper’s Snowy Day.

With an efficient, smooth set-up at the arts centre itself, all adult patrons masked up and minimal fuss, we took our seats.

While it was fairly full, everything felt as reassuring as it could be under the circumstances.

I had brought along my three-year-old daughter, who is best described as a live wire, and she was mesmerised from the start.

The adventures of Kipper the dog and his friends Tiger, Pig and Arnold took us through wintry landscapes, snowball fights, a meeting with a polar bear and some fun with presents and a debate as to what should go on the top of the Christmas tree.

This had upbeat, cheering songs with great lighting effects and the puppetry and dance were well choreographed.

The team brought the puppets to life and certainly convinced my little one.

There were quite a few little ones in the audience and this show retained their concentration right up to the end, with just the right amount of festive magic.

Until December 30.

Natalie Aldred