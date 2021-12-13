Panto’s little rats are helping run the show

HENLEY famously had an MP who became Mayor of London and now the tale of Dick Whittington is coming to the town hall, writes Matthew Wilson.

The show is being staged by Henley Children’s Theatre, which has been putting on traditional pantos in the town for the past 52 years.

The group last performed Dick Whittington eight years ago, but some of the children in the 2013 show will be appearing in this year’s version.

Muffin Hurst, who runs the group, is also the writer and director of the show, which is playing from Monday to Wednesday, December 20 to 22.

She says she is enjoying working with the older children who remember being in Dick Whittington last time — including her son Woody, 13.

“Woody is one of four children who are now in the senior group taking the main roles,” says Muffin. “When we last did this panto they were the little rats, they were the tiny children and now here they are in the big club.

“I get a real kick out of that and I think it gives them the confidence to feel that they’ve belonged to something for so long and so they’re able to speak out and say, ‘Oh, we should try this’ or ‘Why don’t we do a bit of that?’

“Which is just the way it should be when they’re teenagers. They need to collaborate — they don’t just need to be told what to do and I really love the way we work together.”

As in previous years, audiences can look forward to spotting the topical references that have been carefully worked into the script.

“We obviously mention the Extinction Rebellion lot and a few Brexit jokes,” says Muffin. “I take a lot of pride in the script because I’m very conscious that it’s family entertainment and having had four of my own it is a privilege to do fun children’s entertainment — but you’ve got to make it interesting enough for adults to enjoy as well.” Back in 2017, the character of Baron Boris featured in the group’s production of Cinderella — and it looks as though the character could now be set to stage a comeback of sorts.

“We’ve got a mention of him,” says Muffin. “With him having been our local MP back in the day there’s a reference to the fact that we’re performing the show at the town hall and how our PM has graduated from the very corridors of the town hall to Number 10.”

• Performances of Dick Whittington start at 1pm and 6pm each day. For more information and to book, visit www.henleychildrenstheatre.co.uk