Slapstick to wake Sleeping Beauty

A NEW production of the classic French fairytale Sleeping Beauty is coming to Wallingford’s Corn Exchange in the New Year.

The show is the work of the Sinodun Players, who with just less than a month to go until opening night are busy rehearsing.

Spokesman Bruce Williams said: “The full company of actors, singers, dancers, musicians, designers, stage managers, technicians and the Corn Exchange staff are fully energised and are preparing to give you a warm, passionate, humorous and outrageous welcome back with their spectacular pantomime.

“Cheer at the brave prince, hiss at the evil Carabosse, follow the journey of the princess and marvel at the magic as the good fairy saves the day — and we haven’t forgotten how much the children love the traditional slapstick scene.

“With happy vibrant songs accompanied by a live band, colourful scenery and costumes, and an impressive light show this is a theatrical event for all the family.”

Sleeping Beauty is playing from January 14 to 29. For more information, visit www.cornexchange.org.uk