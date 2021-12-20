Musical merged the serious with the spectacular

Chicago | Henley College | Friday, December 10

THIS production was postponed from last year, but Chicago at last made it to The Henley College stage and it was a treat worth waiting for.

The musical — the creation of John Kander, Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse — has been a sensation since its Broadway debut in 1975.

The Henley College students, under the direction of Neil McCurley and Joe Perry, did the show full credit — there’s a lot of talent in this cast.

Chicago is a coming together of the serious and the spectacular. It’s about female murderers and media interest in them, an interest strong enough to bestow celebrity status on criminals.

The musical tackles this topic with a light comedic touch while exposing the money-grubbing cynicism that permeated Twenties America and, indeed, many societies to this day.

The stage set was simple, even stark, in muted greys. Audience anticipation mounted as the cast members strutted on to the stage one by one.

The musical numbers were toe-tapping from the off, thanks to a live band and a host of strong voices.

Jenna Conneely was captivating as Roxie Hart, coming across as vulnerable and hard-hearted in tandem.

Anya Evans made full use of her great voice and dancing skills in her portrayal of Velma Kelly.

The rivalry between Roxie and Velma was electric and only diluted when they took the stage together at the end.

Ani Ghosh was endearing as the longsuffering and gullible Amos, gaining audience sympathy with his solo number, Mr Cellophane.

James Evans was superb as the brash but charismatic lawyer, Billy Flynn — he razzle-dazzled the audience with great style.

He and Jenna Conneely did a wonderful double act at the press conference, as she mimed what he wanted her to say to gain public sympathy. Leah Lunnon-White was convincing as Mama and brought her powerful voice to the performance, while Kristina Cintra was pertly funny as Mary Sunshine, the journalist wanting to sugar-coat the murders.

My favourite set-piece was the Cell Block Tango, brilliantly performed by Anya Evans, Danielle Harrison, Molly Beech, Abby Brooks, Megan Shuttleworth and Kirsten Docherty.

Well done to the ensemble and the creative team, especially Victoria Harley for the choreography.

This was an all-singing, all-dancing production with extra jazz and glitter on top. Fabulous!

Susan Creed