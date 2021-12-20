Biscuits add flavour to Dickens’s festive classic

A Christmas Carol | Reading Rep Theatre | Wednesday, December 15

THE seasonal production from Reading Rep is A Christmas Carol, cleverly adapted from the Dickens novella by Beth Flintoff and superbly directed by Paul Stacey.

The marvellous set by Anna Lewis transports us to a musty, fusty office in Reading’s Huntley & Palmer biscuit factory, a wonderful local twist that works very well.

Flintoff has brought meticulous local history research to her writing and we learn how the Huntley & Palmer business grows and expands during the 19th century.

Dave Fishley is magisterial as the irascible Scrooge, ruling his clerk Miss Bobbie Cratchit (Rose McPhilemy) with a rod of iron and repelling the Christmas approaches made by his nephew Fred (Samuel Kyi) and charity collector Hopkins (Rick Romero).

The hauntings are made genuinely scary with wonderful lighting from Simeon Miller and sound from Joe Dines.

In this production, Marley’s ghost becomes the ghost of George Palmer, trying to warn the unyielding Scrooge of the error of his ways.

As we look back on Scrooge’s Christmas past, we learn how his love of money overpowered the love of his life, Belle (Beth Eyre).

As he climbs the career ladder, he leaves Belle behind. But Scrooge also recalls how generosity of spirit can bring so much happiness for so little cost.

The strong cast apply themselves expertly to several roles, including the ghosts.

Young Maria Bosklopper gives a spirited performance as Tiny Tim and the ghost of Christmas Future.

Fishley is magnificent as the transformed, newly generous Scrooge and the play ends on a celebratory note.

This is a glorious version of a Christmas classic — it really sings and warms the heart.

Until December 31.

Susan Creed