Panto sponsor

LAW firm Blandy & Blandy is to sponsor the box office at the Kenton Theatre in Henley.

The company, which has an office in Thames Side, Henley, is also the main sponsor of this year’s pantomime, Cinderella.

Blandy & Blandy chairman Nick Burrows said: “We are very pleased to be supporting and working with the Kenton Theatre, particularly following what has been a very challenging time for everyone in the arts and entertainment world.”