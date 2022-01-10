Sinodun Players hope to clean up with pantomime

THE Sinodun Players have been busy rehearsing for their annual pantomime and preparing the Corn Exchange Theatre in Wallingford to make it as covid-safe as possible for the audiences.

They will be staging Sleeping Beauty for two weeks from next Friday (January 14).

Director Gloria Wright says that her time-travelling and humorous retelling of Charles Perrault’s classic French fairy tale will provide great comic relief.

She said: “After what has been a really difficult time for us all, Sleeping Beauty is going to be an extra special production that lives up to our usual high quality and includes members of our talented youth section, Encore, who are performing a variety of roles.

“The script has a lot of laughs and you’ll find a lot of characters and situations that certainly don’t feature in the traditional story, including a cat.”

With theatres having suffered a financial hit over the past 18 months, panto-goers will be supporting the maintenance of the Grade II listed Corn Exchange. Two large fans in the auditorium, which circulate hot air back down to floor level, have been upgraded so they now purify the air flow with UV light to help neutralise germs, bacteria and viruses.

Two hospital-grade air purification units with HEPA filters and UV light have been installed backstage. Other covid safety measures include regular fogging, mask wearing and use of hand sanitiser.

Spokesman Bruce Williams said: “Unlike some things in the pantomime, covid is not yet behind us but the Sinodun Players are doing everything possible to ensure the show will go on.

“The matinée performances have sold out and many of our evening performances have sold extremely well but there are tickets still available.”

• Sleeping Beauty runs from Friday, January 14 to Saturday, January 29, Tuesdays to Fridays at 7.30pm, Saturday matinées at 2pm, Saturday evenings at 6.30pm. Tickets cost from £12 to £15 (under-16s £8) and are available at www.cornexchange.org.uk