Worlds collide in space

SCI-FI lovers should enjoy the latest production at the Progress Theatre in

Reading.

Dark Sublime by Michael Dennis has been described as “Victoria Wood’s Dinnerladies set in the mess hall of the Starship Enterprise”.

When megafan Oli tracks down fading TV star Marianne, he finds she is wistful and longing for something beyond her status as a cult sci-fi icon.

As the two get to know each other, they find ways in which their worlds collide and learn about connections, relationships and the value of time and space.

The play has particular poignance for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Dark Sublime premiered in the West End in July 2019, with the role of Marianne played by Marina Sirtis, who was Deanna Troi in Star Trek: The Next

Generation.

This amateur production is directed by Aidan Moran in arrangement with Nick Hern Books.

Dark Sublime is at the Progress Theatre, The Mount, Christchurch Road, Reading, from Monday to Saturday, January 17 to January 22 at 7.45pm (doors open 7.30pm).

For covid safety, patrons are asked to wear face masks unless exempted or consuming food and drink and the shows on Tuesday and Thursday will be socially distanced.

The show on Wednesday will be a “come as you are night”, when the theatre opens at 7pm and there will be changing facilities before and afterwards.

Tickets cost £12 (£10 concessions). For more information and to book tickets, visit progress

theatre.co.uk/2022-

dark-sublime