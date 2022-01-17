Coward’s classic love story still resonates

AFTER a couple of chance meetings in the refreshment room of a busy railway station, housewife Laura Jesson embarks on a secret affair with Alec

Harvey, a married doctor.

In Noël Coward’s Still Life, their emotional journey is mapped out alongside two other affairs, tucked away amid the hectic hub of the cafeteria at Milford Junction.

The play will be staged at the Mill in Sonning later this month with Rachel Pickup as Laura and

Alasdair Craig as Alec and will be directed by actor Tam Williams.

This will be the third Coward play to be directed by Williams at the theatre following the success of Private Lives in 2019 and Blithe Spirit in 2016.

Unsurprisingly, Williams says he’s a huge fan of the Mill and that the play is perfect for its Waterwheel Bar with its feeling of intimacy.

“We can transport the audience to a train station and hopefully immerse them among the 1938 world of these transient places we know, airports and stations, where people meet, collide, and sometimes things can linger and other things happen,” he says.

“The audience will be sitting next to these meetings. Hopefully, they won’t feel like they’re watching a play but that they’ve been plonked down and suddenly think, ‘Oh my god, I’m having a cup of tea and I’m watching this affair happening around me’.”

At 50 minutes long, the play seems ideally suited to our modern sensibilities and Williams believes Coward was prescient about the likes of Netflix.

He says: “He wrote eight plays in a summer at Goldenhurst [his house in Kent] in one go. He got bored quite quickly and he wanted to revive the one-act play and this was one of them.

“It has five scenes in it — very clever, ahead of its time. Coward did these as a kind of experiment and put them all together as an evening’s entertainment, just like switching channels on cable TV.”

That said, the production will reflect the pre-digital period.

“People now, if you’re at a station, will be on their phones, or they’ll be distracted by a screen of some sort, or coffee, or interaction in a different way,” says Williams.

“Then, you just had a man and a woman having a cup of tea and the tea is the distraction — it’s like a ceremony in a way, it had to be, and cigarettes too.”

Williams says Coward wrote specifically for women. “He adored women and Gertrude Lawrence in particular,” he says. “This was a part for her. He wanted her to sort of show where they were at, which was basically either a housewife or maybe you had a lowly job. He’s trying to make a point, I’m sure.

“My wife’s a doctor and she’s much cleverer than me, so I see the irony and I see what he is doing. He does it across all his plays.

“All the women in this play, including Myrtle and Beryl, who work in the cafeteria, are lonely, trying to find connections with people. There are three different illicit love affairs going on and they’re hidden under the blanket of a transient cafeteria on a station. It’s just brilliant.”

Noël Coward’s Still Life was made into the film Brief Encounter (1945) starring Celia Johnson, whose daughter Lucy Fleming is Williams’s stepmother. (His father Simon, who lives near Nettlebed, is best-known for playing James Bellamy in the period drama Upstairs, Downstairs and Justin Elliott in BBC Radio 4 series The Archers.) Johnson had already appeared in Coward’s wartime propaganda film, In Which We Serve.

Williams says: “Celia had one of the poignant, beautiful moments in that film on the fear of loss and it was just a bit heart-breaking in what’s not said.

“I think David Lean and Noël Coward decided that she should play Nora in Brief Encounter, which was a masterpiece because everyone has copied it.

“I knew her as a child but it’s only since I’ve become an actor that I realised how great she was. And that film stands — there’s nothing near it as far as I’m concerned.”

Williams landed a part in the 2020 film remake of Blithe Spirit, starring Judi Dench as Madame Arcati, after directing the play at the Mill. The play starred Finty Williams, Dame Judi’s daughter, and the film’s director Ed Hall came to see it.

“I’d done lots of shows with him,” says Williams. “He just said, ‘Look, I want you to play this ghost, this figure, of Madame Arcati’s husband’, and initially I couldn’t believe it.

“I had a day’s filming with Judi Dench and I had to pinch myself. We had to walk along the White Cliffs of Dover together for the end scene of our bit. If I ever write my memoirs, that goes in there.”

In fact, he has appeared with Dame Judi previously.

He recalls: “I did A Midsummer Night’s Dream with her — she was Titania and I was Lysander. It was directed by the great Peter Hall, who would say, ‘Right, you can go and have your coffee break now’ but we didn’t want to.

“We just sat there and watched Judi because she’s a legend. You could hear a pin drop when she was speaking the text. There were people queuing round the block to see her.”

