Football funditry from four females

FOOTBALL is a bit like Marmite — some love it, some hate it and there’s not much sitting on the sidelines.

However, fans and avoiders alike will find something to enjoy in The Beautiful Game, an all-female tribute to golden balls, the offside rule and maybe even Gary Lineker’s underpants.

Having had a successful run at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe, Next Door Dance present four women looking at the highs and lows of football fandom (they are from Nottingham, home of Forest and County).

With a buzzing soundtrack and songs to chant along to, the show has been described as “ballsy” and “electric” with “high energy”.

The women examine pre-match rituals, armchair punditry and the emotional rollercoaster of supporting a particular team with those colours and with the right mug, all firmly tongue-in-cheek.

The Beautiful Game is at the Kenton Theatre in Henley on Wednesday, February 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £16 (concessions £14.50) and the show is suitable for ages seven-plus. It runs for 55 minutes with no interval.

For more information and for tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk