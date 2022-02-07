Monday, 07 February 2022

Actor leads in first show for company

NOËL COWARD’S comedy of manners Private Lives is coming to the Oxford Playhouse next month.

Former spouses Elyot and Amanda, each honeymooning with their new partners, find that they are staying in the same hotel on the French coast and that they have adjoining balconies.

As cocktails are sipped, emotions pour out and misadventures ensue. This is the inaugural show from the Nigel Havers Theatre Company and stars Havers and Patricia Hodge in the lead roles. The play is directed by Christopher Luscombe.

Private Lives is showing from Tuesday to Saturday, March 1 to 5 at 7.30pm (Friday 8pm), with Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday matinées at 2.30pm. Tickets cost from £10.

For more information, call 01865 305305 or visit oxfordplayhouse.com

