Monday, 28 February 2022

Tickets sale

WARGRAVE Festival tickets will go on sale at 9am on Saturday April 2. 

They will be available from the scout hut on East View Road. No cash will be taken. 

For those who cannot attend, tickets will be sold online from the next day.

