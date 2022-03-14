Trials of teenager

THE trials and tribulations of being a teenager, as well as the struggles of single parenthood, are explored in Yous Two, Georgia Christou’s debut play, which was shortlisted for the Verity Bargate Award.

In this portrayal of a father-daughter relationship, 15-year-old Billie is looking to the future, hoping to help her dad find employment while dreaming of good grades and better housing.

She wants to find independence and freedom. However, life choices have to be made and Billie’s expectations need to be adjusted when she receives some important news.

An amateur production, presented in arrangement with Nick Hern Books. The play is suitable for ages 15-plus and contains brief male nudity.

• Yous Two is at Progress Theatre, The Mount, Reading, from Monday, March 28 to Saturday, April 2 at 7.45pm (doors open 7.15pm). Tickets cost £12 (£10 concessions).