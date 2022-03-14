Monday, 14 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Trials of teenager

THE trials and tribulations of being a teenager, as well as the struggles of single parenthood, are explored in Yous Two, Georgia Christou’s debut play, which was shortlisted for the Verity Bargate Award.

In this portrayal of a father-daughter relationship, 15-year-old Billie is looking to the future, hoping to help her dad find employment while dreaming of good grades and better housing.

She wants to find independence and freedom. However, life choices have to be made and Billie’s expectations need to be adjusted when she receives some important news.

An amateur production, presented in arrangement with Nick Hern Books. The play is suitable for ages 15-plus and contains brief male nudity.

Yous Two is at Progress Theatre, The Mount, Reading, from Monday, March 28 to Saturday, April 2 at 7.45pm (doors open 7.15pm). Tickets cost £12 (£10 concessions).

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33