Monday, 28 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Battle of the sexes from century ago

NEARLY a century has passed since W Somerset Maugham wrote The Constant Wife and considered the battle of the sexes in the post-war Twenties, Art Deco culture and flapper girls.

Now the Sinodun Players are reviving this light-hearted comedy.

Constance is the wife of philandering Harley Street surgeon John Middleton, who is having an affair with her best friend Marie-Louise.

In an era when women were finally being liberated, what would be the best course of action for
Constance?

Director Chris Harris says: “One is a prize klutz if, being a man, one starts talking about women in society. It’s a play to make people laugh but it’s absolutely packed with considerations of that powerful theme.

“The audience will think of their own life experiences. What’s cool for men, or at least tolerated by society, should that be cool for women too?

“This is a fun night out and people will find themselves having conversations on the way home.”

The Constant Wife is at the Wallingford Corn Exchange from Tuesday, March 29 to Saturday, April 2 at 7.45pm, with a Saturday matinée at 2.30pm. Tickets cost £12 (£9 on first night) and are available from
cornexchange.org.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33