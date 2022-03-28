Musical version of Our Man in Havana

GRAHAM GREENE’S Cold War satire Our Man in Havana pokes fun at the British Secret Service, in particular the author’s former employers at MI6.

This black comedy follows the misadventures of vacuum cleaner salesman James Wormold, who becomes a somewhat amateur secret agent as a side hustle, with a devoutly Catholic yet high-maintenance daughter Milly.

In Havana in 1958, the hot tropical air is filled with the atmosphere of an imminent revolution. There is dancing in the streets and trouble in the shadows.

Wormold, living modestly selling vacuum cleaners, collecting miniature whisky bottles and raising his daughter, is approached by a secret service agent to feed intelligence back to Britain.

As Milly’s expensive retail therapy habit grows, so does James’s creativity when it comes to the details of his intelligence reports.

Things take a darker turn when his fictional tales start coming true and real lives are in danger.

Now the story has been adapted into a musical by Ben Morales Frost and Richard Hough. The show is directed by Abigail Pickard Price and stars Nigel Lister as Wormold, Daniella Agredo Piper as Milly, Paula James as Beatrice/

Maria, Alvaro Flores as Segura/Hawthorne/Marco and Adam Keast as Hasselbacher/Chief with Antonio Sanchez as the onstage musical director.

Originally planned for spring 2020, this postponed production is finally welcomed to the Watermill by artistic director Paul Hart and executive director Claire Murray.

• Our Man in Havana is at The Watermill, Bagnor, Newbury from Thursday, April 7 to Saturday, May 21, Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm. Suitable for age

10-plus. Tickets cost £15, £28 or £35. For more information and to book, call the box office on

01635 46044 or

visit watermill.org.uk