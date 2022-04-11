Coward classic is briefly back again

THE current production of Still Life at the Mill at Sonning has proved so popular that it is to be staged for a third time this summer.

Noël Coward’s moving tale of a doomed brief encounter and stymied love affair from the Thirties was a sell-out for the first run in January so it was brought back at the end of last month and early this month.

Now this immersive theatre experience will be available again for three days in August.

The theatre’s Waterwheel Bar is adapted to recreate the railway station Milford Junction, with live music and steam train effects.

Waiters and waitresses are dressed in period clothes and the audience feels as though they are part of the scene.

The protagonists, Alec and Laura, are played by Alasdair Craig and Rachel Pickup with support from Elizabeth Elvin, Antony Jardine and Emily Panes in doubled-up roles. The show is directed by Tam Williams.

There is a choice of lunch, supper or afternoon cream tea (or just a coffee and Bath bun) as you watch events unfold around you.

• Still Life returns to the Mill at Sonning from Tuesday to Thursday, August 23 to 25 with matinées at 3pm and later showings at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £30, not including food or refreshments. Call the box office on 0118 969 8000 or visit www.millatsonning.com