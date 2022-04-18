Monday, 18 April 2022

Eighties star Tiffany to join acoustic pop show

EIGHTIES child star Tiffany is to perform in Henley.

The singer was just 16 when she had a No 1 hit with a cover of I Think We’re Alone Now by Tommy James and the Shondells.

She quickly followed it up with a cover of the Beatles’ I Saw Him Standing There, which reached No 8. Since then, she has continued writing, recording and peforming and has sold more than 15 million albums. Her 11th album, Shadows, will be released later this year.

Tiffany will be playing a live acoustic concert at the Kenton Theatre, along with Oliver Alberici and Mark Alberici, on Tuesday, June 21 at 7.30pm. For more information, visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

