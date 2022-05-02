Monday, 02 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Schedule for drama festival

THE 50th Henley Drama Festival has announced its programme schedule.

The festival will take place at the Kenton Theatre in New Street from Tuesday, May 3 to Friday, May 6 at 7.30pm, with a gala night on Saturday, May 7 at 7pm.

There will be nine drama groups involved across the five days and the schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, May 3, 7.30pm: Oxford Theatre Guild, The Road Less Travelled; Oxford Theatre Guild, The Proposal.

Wednesday, May 4, 7.30pm: Bishopstoke Players, Out of the Flying Pan; Wychwood Players, Late Entry; Didcot Phoenix Drama Group, Not a Cream Cracker.

Thursday, May 5, 7.30pm: The Henley Players, Last Tango in Little Grimley; Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society, The Devil and the Dove.

Friday, May 6, 7.30pm: Quirky Bird Theatre, Sensational; Quirky Bird Theatre, Chaos; Maidenhead Drama Guild, Anger Management.

Gala night, Saturday, May 7, 7pm: Bishopstoke Players, You Tell Me; Limitless Academy of Performing Arts, Teechers.

Tickets cost £10 per night or £6 for under-18s.

Call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk or www.henleydrama
festival.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33