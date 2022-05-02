Schedule for drama festival

THE 50th Henley Drama Festival has announced its programme schedule.

The festival will take place at the Kenton Theatre in New Street from Tuesday, May 3 to Friday, May 6 at 7.30pm, with a gala night on Saturday, May 7 at 7pm.

There will be nine drama groups involved across the five days and the schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, May 3, 7.30pm: Oxford Theatre Guild, The Road Less Travelled; Oxford Theatre Guild, The Proposal.

Wednesday, May 4, 7.30pm: Bishopstoke Players, Out of the Flying Pan; Wychwood Players, Late Entry; Didcot Phoenix Drama Group, Not a Cream Cracker.

Thursday, May 5, 7.30pm: The Henley Players, Last Tango in Little Grimley; Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society, The Devil and the Dove.

Friday, May 6, 7.30pm: Quirky Bird Theatre, Sensational; Quirky Bird Theatre, Chaos; Maidenhead Drama Guild, Anger Management.

Gala night, Saturday, May 7, 7pm: Bishopstoke Players, You Tell Me; Limitless Academy of Performing Arts, Teechers.

Tickets cost £10 per night or £6 for under-18s.

Call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk or www.henleydrama

festival.co.uk