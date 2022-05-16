Anniversary gift

Monday, 16 May 2022

READING Rep Theatre has announced that to mark its 10th anniversary season, all tickets for its shows will cost under £20.

There will also be more than 1,000 £5 tickets for under-30s and 10 per cent of all tickets remain free for those underserved in the arts.

Forthcoming productions include Jekyll & Hyde, A Christmas Carol, Hedda Gabler and Peter Pan.

But the season is starting with A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

This new adaptation has been written and directed by the theatre’s founding artistic director Paul Stacey. In a modern-day take on Shakespeare’s comedy about love in all its guises, a professional acting troupe comprising six outrageous performers arrives in Reading to perform in a celebration of the Queen’s diamond jubilee.

This family-friendly production stars Amy Ambrose, Beth Eyre, Dave Fishley, Mark Desebrock, Charlotte Warner and Jonty Peach.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs from May 17 to Sunday, June 5. For more information and to book tickets, visit readingrep.com

