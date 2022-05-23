For the love of Nell

THE Sinodun Players present Nell Gwynn at the Corn Exchange in Wallingford next week.

This is an award-winning comedy written by Jessica Swale which tells the story of Nell, an actress who became Charles II’s favourite mistress.

The play is not a slave to history, even though many of the characters did exist, but rather a homage to Nell.

Sophie Beaumont will take the role of Nell, who was played by Gemma Arterton in the West End.

The show is directed by Julie Utley and Caroline Malnick, who have previously directed pantomimes at the Corn Exchange.

• Nell Gwynn is on every evening from Wednesday to next Saturday (May 28) at 7.45pm plus a 2.30pm matinée performance on the Saturday. Tickets cost £12 and £9 on the opening night. For more information, visit www.cornexchange.org.uk