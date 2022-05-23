For the love of Nell

All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
Monday, 23 May 2022
THE Sinodun Players present Nell Gwynn at the Corn Exchange in Wallingford next week.
This is an award-winning comedy written by Jessica Swale which tells the story of Nell, an actress who became Charles II’s favourite mistress.
The play is not a slave to history, even though many of the characters did exist, but rather a homage to Nell.
Sophie Beaumont will take the role of Nell, who was played by Gemma Arterton in the West End.
The show is directed by Julie Utley and Caroline Malnick, who have previously directed pantomimes at the Corn Exchange.
• Nell Gwynn is on every evening from Wednesday to next Saturday (May 28) at 7.45pm plus a 2.30pm matinée performance on the Saturday. Tickets cost £12 and £9 on the opening night. For more information, visit www.cornexchange.org.uk
23 May 2022
More News:
All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
We found 6in fossil in river from 95 million years ago
A FAMILY from Sonning Common found a 6in fossil ... [more]
Plaque to honour woman who saved village library
A PLAQUE has been unveiled in memory of a woman ... [more]
Archaeologists open window on past as they return to Blounts Court dig
PARTS of a Roman wall and another wall from the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say