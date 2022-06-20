Mystery night

Record attendance at returning steam rally
STOKE Row Steam Rally returned at the ... [more]
WOODCOTE Amateur Dramatic Society will present a murder mystery at the village hall this weekend.
An Ill Wind, written by Rosemary House, will be performed tonight (Friday) and tomorrow from 7.45pm (doors open at 7pm).
Tickets cost £12, which includes a light supper. Call 07956 136750 or visit www.woodcotedrama.co.uk
