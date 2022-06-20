Monday, 20 June 2022

Mystery night

WOODCOTE Amateur Dramatic Society will present a murder mystery at the village hall this weekend.

An Ill Wind, written by Rosemary House, will be performed tonight (Friday) and tomorrow  from 7.45pm (doors open at 7pm).

Tickets cost £12, which includes a light supper. Call 07956 136750 or visit www.woodcotedrama.co.uk

