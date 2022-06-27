Gruesome tales in the farmyard

ACORN Music Theatre will be staging The Goose Girl and Other Stories at White Pond Farm in Stonor next week.

The production has been devised and directed by the Henley company’s artistic director Gail Rosier with creative input from Zoe Gilbert and others.

It will have original music written by the cast in collaboration with Megan Henwood.

A company spokesman said: “Acorn excels at weaving light and dark into their gruesome tales and this one will not disappoint.

“This is a tale of the bold and brave, of bad mothers and brothers, sly sisters and maids and, of course, gaggles of geese.”

There will be four performances over three days from Friday to Sunday, July 1 to 3 at 7.30pm (doors open at 6pm) and a matinee on the Saturday (2pm for 2.30pm).

There will be a licensed bar and hot food is available to order with your tickets.

Tickets for cost £15 for adult and £10 for children and full-time students.

To book, email

acorntickets@gmail.com

Last year, Acorn staged Tales for Fairly Grimm Times at the farm, which is owned by the Stracey family.