Memorable production of that play outdoors on perfect summer night

A PERFECT English summer’s evening at Stubbings, all golden light on ancient cedars. All was well with the world.

What a contrast to the world of the Garden Players’ Macbeth, where nothing is well with the world, where all is darkness and evil, where the most normal of everyday sounds is heard as a portent of ill fate.

Don’t like him? See him as a threat? A dagger will sort that out, blood will run and heads will roll — all perfectly normal for the times.

Shakespeare’s Macbeth is a play of darkness, drama, mystery and ambition. The title role was played brilliantly by Tim Harling and Lady Macbeth equally so by his real-life wife Gráinne.

Who else could have such presence on the stage as Tim? Who else but Gráinne could play his wife, so loving and caring at first but then revealing her true colours as ambitious with a will of iron where her husband’s (and her own) greatness is concerned, then again show vulnerability in her sleepwalking scene?

All the others in this talented cast succeeded too: Steve McAdam was the perfect gentleman as Banquo.

The dinner table scene gave Gráinne an opportunity to show us another side of Lady Macbeth as she played the hostess with the mostess, calming her guests while Macbeth has a bad moment or two. Only he sees the dagger, only he sees the ghost of his old companion, the now murdered Banquo, only he, Macbeth, suffers pangs of guilt and remorse while his guests revel on.

That is the end of Macbeth’s remorse, however. From then on, he is set on his path of ambition and evil. He has no further need to seek out the witches with their double, double, toil and trouble spells. Were they but his conscience after all?

Shakespeare wrote for the audience of his time, not for the psychobabblers of today so we must make up our own minds about the role of the witches (Philippa Dadd, Debbie Keenan and Ginnie Freeman).

Without doubt, the witches’ early predictions and warnings to Macbeth unsettle him, whereas later they speed him along his path of evil.

The lighting effects lent so much to the atmosphere, especially to the witches’ cauldron scene. The sound was excellent – not a word nor an owl hoot was missed.

Director Louise Tait gave each actor every opportunity to shine: how did she think to have Lennox (Adam Besley) ring his eyes with his fingers to emphasise his words or have the young maid twiddle with her skirt and look so terrified when Macbeth slings his cup of wine and her tray to the ground?

Lady Macduff (Bernadette Nolan) and her children were murdered (more blood). Macduff (Graham Weeks), poor fellow, was believably grief-stricken, vowing to avenge their murders.

This production was

memorable.

Bridget Fraser