Monday, 04 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Theatre workshop

Theatre workshop

THE Kenton Theatre’s summer workshop has spaces for children aged six to 16.

The participants will work with theatre professionals to create a play during the week-long session, which has a theme of the animal kingdom.

The aim is to develop the children’s confidence and performance skills with the focus on building friendships, relationships and community spirit as well as having fun.

It will take place from Monday to Friday, August 22 to 26 from 10am to 4pm daily. There will be a performance at 3.30pm on the final day.

The price for the week is £120 with a 20 per cent discount for an extra place for a sibling. A limited number of half price or free places is available for unwaged and low-income families.

For more information, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kenton
theatre.co.uk/event/summer-
workshop/135278

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33