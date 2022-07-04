Theatre workshop

THE Kenton Theatre’s summer workshop has spaces for children aged six to 16.

The participants will work with theatre professionals to create a play during the week-long session, which has a theme of the animal kingdom.

The aim is to develop the children’s confidence and performance skills with the focus on building friendships, relationships and community spirit as well as having fun.

It will take place from Monday to Friday, August 22 to 26 from 10am to 4pm daily. There will be a performance at 3.30pm on the final day.

The price for the week is £120 with a 20 per cent discount for an extra place for a sibling. A limited number of half price or free places is available for unwaged and low-income families.

For more information, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kenton

theatre.co.uk/event/summer-

workshop/135278